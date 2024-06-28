Sign up
Photo 1998
View at Point Lobos
This was taken last week at the Point Lobos Reserve.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
2
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2369
photos
165
followers
65
following
1998
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th June 2024 11:17am
Beverley
ace
A beautiful point of view…. Gorgeousness
June 28th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful view a wildflowers
June 28th, 2024
