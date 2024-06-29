Previous
Quaking Grass by shutterbug49
Quaking Grass

I like the way the quaking grass was catching the light and I like the slightly purple tones.
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
June 29th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
They are like little golden Japanese lanterns. Pretty!
June 29th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Wow, I like the purples in this photo. Well spotted.
June 29th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Very nice capture.
June 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful… great capture
June 29th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
delightful focus
June 29th, 2024  
Lesley ace
I love seeing it quaking.
June 29th, 2024  
