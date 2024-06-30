Previous
Fairy Lantern among the poison oak by shutterbug49
Photo 2000

Fairy Lantern among the poison oak

I wish I could have gotten a closer look at these interesting flowers, but hubby is so sensitive to poison oak that I can’t get any on me or my clothes.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 30th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
I don't think we have either of those here - I'd like the first - but not the second!
June 30th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
PS photo 2000!! :-)
June 30th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
@anniesue Thanks I would have missed it. The number on my screen shows the total in my 3 albums. Sure enough, my 365 album has 2000. Thanks for pointing it out.
June 30th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@shutterbug49 :-)
June 30th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
July 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
