Previous
Photo 2000
Fairy Lantern among the poison oak
I wish I could have gotten a closer look at these interesting flowers, but hubby is so sensitive to poison oak that I can’t get any on me or my clothes.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
6
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
2371
photos
165
followers
65
following
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th June 2024 10:41am
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 30th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
I don't think we have either of those here - I'd like the first - but not the second!
June 30th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
PS photo 2000!! :-)
June 30th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
@anniesue
Thanks I would have missed it. The number on my screen shows the total in my 3 albums. Sure enough, my 365 album has 2000. Thanks for pointing it out.
June 30th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@shutterbug49
:-)
June 30th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
July 1st, 2024
