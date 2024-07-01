Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2001
Fungus
I’m still showing images from our vacation. We have at least 10 days forecast to be 110 deg F or hotter (43 deg C). That’s just nuts. I have never seen it that hot for that long this early in the summer.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2372
photos
165
followers
65
following
548% complete
View this month »
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th June 2024 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
July 1st, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Love the textures and fungus
July 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks like an alien breaking out of a tree.
July 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close