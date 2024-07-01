Previous
Fungus by shutterbug49
Fungus

I’m still showing images from our vacation. We have at least 10 days forecast to be 110 deg F or hotter (43 deg C). That’s just nuts. I have never seen it that hot for that long this early in the summer.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
July 1st, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Love the textures and fungus
July 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
It looks like an alien breaking out of a tree.
July 1st, 2024  
