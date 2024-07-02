Sign up
Previous
Photo 2002
Birds from vacation
I watched the one on the lower left for a long time. It was like it was having an argument with its shadow.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
2
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great collage of photos - the bottom left does look as if it is arguing with his shadow ! ha !
July 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a lovely collage, the brownish ones look like juveniles. I love the shadow squawker.
July 2nd, 2024
