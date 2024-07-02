Previous
Birds from vacation by shutterbug49
Birds from vacation

I watched the one on the lower left for a long time. It was like it was having an argument with its shadow.
2nd July 2024

Beryl Lloyd ace
Great collage of photos - the bottom left does look as if it is arguing with his shadow ! ha !
July 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a lovely collage, the brownish ones look like juveniles. I love the shadow squawker.
July 2nd, 2024  
