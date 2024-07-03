Previous
Sunset and Silhouettes by shutterbug49
Photo 2003

Sunset and Silhouettes

If you look closely the silhouette on the right is actually a couple enjoying the sunset. The second from the left is taking a photo.
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful silhouettes
July 3rd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful sunset capture
July 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
I am so glad you explained as I thought it was the other way around. Obviously, a couple in love and loving what they are seeing. a wonderful capture and story telling.
July 3rd, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 3rd, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Very nice light and capture
July 3rd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
How very lovely!
July 3rd, 2024  
