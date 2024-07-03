Sign up
Previous
Photo 2003
Sunset and Silhouettes
If you look closely the silhouette on the right is actually a couple enjoying the sunset. The second from the left is taking a photo.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
6
5
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful silhouettes
July 3rd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful sunset capture
July 3rd, 2024
Diana
ace
I am so glad you explained as I thought it was the other way around. Obviously, a couple in love and loving what they are seeing. a wonderful capture and story telling.
July 3rd, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 3rd, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Very nice light and capture
July 3rd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
How very lovely!
July 3rd, 2024
