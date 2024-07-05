Sign up
Previous
Photo 2005
Ice Plant
This is another plant from our vacation. The plant identifier says it is a type of ice plant. It is totally new to me.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
1
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2376
photos
165
followers
65
following
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th June 2024 11:25am
LManning (Laura)
ace
It looks almost like citrus fruit in the centre. How unusual!
July 5th, 2024
