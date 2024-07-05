Previous
Ice Plant by shutterbug49
Photo 2005

Ice Plant

This is another plant from our vacation. The plant identifier says it is a type of ice plant. It is totally new to me.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
549% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
It looks almost like citrus fruit in the centre. How unusual!
July 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise