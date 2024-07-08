Sign up
Photo 2008
Morning Glory wabi sabi
When the beautiful blue morning glories of yesterday’s post wither they become this. I did not change the colors. The blue morning glories curl in and show the pink side.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Susan Wakely
ace
Such great shapes and colours.
July 8th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a find and amazing colour tones - nature is wonderful ! fav
July 8th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
These are wonderful.
July 8th, 2024
