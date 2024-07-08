Previous
Morning Glory wabi sabi by shutterbug49
Morning Glory wabi sabi

When the beautiful blue morning glories of yesterday’s post wither they become this. I did not change the colors. The blue morning glories curl in and show the pink side.
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Susan Wakely ace
Such great shapes and colours.
July 8th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a find and amazing colour tones - nature is wonderful ! fav
July 8th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
These are wonderful.
July 8th, 2024  
