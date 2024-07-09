Sign up
Previous
Photo 2009
Castilleja
This is another new blossom to me, seen on our vacation. The plant app says it is castilleja. It was also identified as Mendocino Coast Indian Paint brush.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
3
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2380
photos
165
followers
65
following
550% complete
Susan Wakely
ace
Such an unusual flower.
July 9th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is really pretty looking.
July 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a beautifuĺ discovery and capture.
July 9th, 2024
