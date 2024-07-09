Previous
Castilleja by shutterbug49
Castilleja

This is another new blossom to me, seen on our vacation. The plant app says it is castilleja. It was also identified as Mendocino Coast Indian Paint brush.
Susan Wakely ace
Such an unusual flower.
July 9th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is really pretty looking.
July 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a beautifuĺ discovery and capture.
July 9th, 2024  
