Previous
Photo 2014
Orchid
I took this image at the Sacramento Orchid show a couple of months ago. Now I have to give it a white background and create name tags from it for the Orchid club. I guess new projects will help me keep my brain working.
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
4
4
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2385
photos
164
followers
65
following
551% complete
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
13th April 2024 11:13am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Corinne C
ace
It's gorgeous against the black background!
July 14th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Pretty.
July 14th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding
July 14th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Brilliant presentation
July 14th, 2024
