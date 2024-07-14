Previous
Orchid by shutterbug49
Orchid

I took this image at the Sacramento Orchid show a couple of months ago. Now I have to give it a white background and create name tags from it for the Orchid club. I guess new projects will help me keep my brain working.
Corinne C ace
It's gorgeous against the black background!
July 14th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Pretty.
July 14th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding
July 14th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Brilliant presentation
July 14th, 2024  
