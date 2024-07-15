Previous
Inversion #1 by shutterbug49
Photo 2015

Inversion #1

This is a beautiful pale yellow dahlia growing in our backyard. I’ve been inspired by several of you to do some inversions.
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
552% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Your lovely inverted photo reminds me of a kaleidoscope...one of my favorite things! Nice capture!
July 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The inversion really highlights the shape.
July 15th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 15th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Nice!
July 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise