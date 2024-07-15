Sign up
Previous
Photo 2015
Inversion #1
This is a beautiful pale yellow dahlia growing in our backyard. I’ve been inspired by several of you to do some inversions.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
4
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
inversion
Barb
ace
Your lovely inverted photo reminds me of a kaleidoscope...one of my favorite things! Nice capture!
July 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
The inversion really highlights the shape.
July 15th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 15th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice!
July 15th, 2024
