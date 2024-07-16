Inversion #2

Previous
This is an alleyway off the main square in Sonoma. Even in the original colors it seems mysterious to me.
Barb ace
I like this a lot!! Don't know what the original looks like but I am guessing I would prefer this inversion of it!
July 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
This is fabulous Debbie, so different and unusual. I love what is at the end of the corridor.
July 16th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Another stunner! Excellent shot and excellent processing.
July 16th, 2024  
GaryW
I like the effect!
July 16th, 2024  
