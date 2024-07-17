Previous
Inversion #3 by shutterbug49
Photo 2017

Inversion #3

I love to capture the rainbows that appear around our house. They are created by the sun shining through our front door glass. This time it was shining on a cabinet handle. Here is yesterday’s original: https://365project.org/shutterbug49/52wc/2024-07-17
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
552% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very cool…
July 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice effect.
July 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise