Previous
Photo 2018
Inversion #4
This is a multicolored dahlia in our backyard. It also gets the largest blossoms of the 4 different kinds. This is the original rainbow from which I created yestday’s inversion:
https://365project.org/shutterbug49/52wc/2024-07-18
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
inversion
Corinne C
ace
Wow beautiful!
July 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
Amazing colours, they are such photogenic flowers.
July 18th, 2024
Barb
ace
Spectacular!
July 18th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Cool (literally!!) colors!!
July 18th, 2024
GaryW
This is really neat! Love all the shades and "textures"!
July 18th, 2024
