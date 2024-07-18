Previous
Inversion #4 by shutterbug49
Inversion #4

This is a multicolored dahlia in our backyard. It also gets the largest blossoms of the 4 different kinds. This is the original rainbow from which I created yestday’s inversion: https://365project.org/shutterbug49/52wc/2024-07-18
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Corinne C
Wow beautiful!
July 18th, 2024  
Diana
Amazing colours, they are such photogenic flowers.
July 18th, 2024  
Barb
Spectacular!
July 18th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre
Cool (literally!!) colors!!
July 18th, 2024  
GaryW
This is really neat! Love all the shades and "textures"!
July 18th, 2024  
