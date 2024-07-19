Sign up
Previous
Photo 2019
Inversion #5
This is called Pretty Face or Triplet Lily. I have actually posted the original last week.
This is yesterday’s original:
https://365project.org/shutterbug49/52wc/2024-07-19
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
inversion
Diana
ace
Amazing what gorgeous colours they are when inverted.
July 19th, 2024
