Coming in for a landing by shutterbug49
Coming in for a landing

One thing about Canadian Honkers, they usually announce their arrival well in advance. Here they are coming in for a landing.
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

ace
@shutterbug49
Diana ace
Fabulous action triptych!
July 26th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What an idyllic spot to watch the action
July 26th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
July 26th, 2024  
