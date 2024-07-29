Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2029
Beautiful Day on the Truckee
This is the Truckee river which flows out of Lake Tahoe to Pyramid Lake.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2410
photos
167
followers
66
following
555% complete
View this month »
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
Latest from all albums
2024
344
2025
345
2026
2027
2028
2029
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th July 2024 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KV
ace
Looks like a fun, relaxed paddle.
July 29th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Perfect thing on a hot day!
July 29th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
looks like a relaxing day
July 29th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Plenty of people enjoying themselves on the river. Don’t blame them if it’s hot - certainly sunny.
July 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close