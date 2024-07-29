Previous
Beautiful Day on the Truckee by shutterbug49
Beautiful Day on the Truckee

This is the Truckee river which flows out of Lake Tahoe to Pyramid Lake.
KV ace
Looks like a fun, relaxed paddle.
July 29th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Perfect thing on a hot day!
July 29th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
looks like a relaxing day
July 29th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Plenty of people enjoying themselves on the river. Don’t blame them if it’s hot - certainly sunny.
July 29th, 2024  
