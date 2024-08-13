Sign up
Photo 2043
Colored Water
I took this photo as low to the water as I could get my iphone lenses. The wind was blowing across the water. Then I added colors in iColorama.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
abstractaug2024
Barb
ace
Pretty abstract!
August 13th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice patterns in this abstract
August 13th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty - love the colours !
August 13th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Loving those colours you chose
August 13th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great coloured ripples.
August 13th, 2024
