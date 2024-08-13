Previous
Colored Water by shutterbug49
Photo 2043

Colored Water

I took this photo as low to the water as I could get my iphone lenses. The wind was blowing across the water. Then I added colors in iColorama.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
559% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Pretty abstract!
August 13th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice patterns in this abstract
August 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty - love the colours !
August 13th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Loving those colours you chose
August 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great coloured ripples.
August 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise