Looks at that pollen by shutterbug49
Photo 2065

Looks at that pollen

This is another zinnia seen at the Iris Garden. The u-pick garden was swarming with busy bees. This one is loaded with pollen.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Corinne C ace
Like two little suitcases! Wonderful shot!
September 4th, 2024  
Barb ace
Bright and cheery!
September 4th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful capture - the little bee with his loads of pollen and still looking for more in this beautiful yellow zinnia ! fav
September 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a fabulous close up and details, so heavily pollen laden! Gorgeous flower and detail too.
September 4th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up capture.
September 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous capture.
September 4th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Great close up
September 4th, 2024  
