Previous
Photo 2065
Looks at that pollen
This is another zinnia seen at the Iris Garden. The u-pick garden was swarming with busy bees. This one is loaded with pollen.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
7
7
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2065
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Like two little suitcases! Wonderful shot!
September 4th, 2024
Barb
ace
Bright and cheery!
September 4th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightful capture - the little bee with his loads of pollen and still looking for more in this beautiful yellow zinnia ! fav
September 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a fabulous close up and details, so heavily pollen laden! Gorgeous flower and detail too.
September 4th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close up capture.
September 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous capture.
September 4th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Great close up
September 4th, 2024
