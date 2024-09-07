Previous
Hard at Work by shutterbug49
Photo 2068

Hard at Work

Another zinnia from the u-pick farm trip. They must have hives nearby because there were a lot of bees.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
566% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A delightful capture of the bee busy at work - he blends in so well with the centre of the flower Debbie ! fav
September 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise