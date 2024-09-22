Previous
Dahlia Framed by shutterbug49
Dahlia Framed

This dalia bloomed earlier, but I gave it a tweak with the iColorama feature. Hopefully we will have some autumn color this year for next month’s photos.
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Diana ace
It almost popped off the screen when I just opened it! Fabulous processing and colours!
September 22nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oh doesn't that work well? Super
September 22nd, 2024  
