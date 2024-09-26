Previous
Orchid #4 by shutterbug49
Photo 2087

Orchid #4

For continuity and to remove the messy backgrounds at the Sacramento Orchid Show, I replaced the photos background with black. I pulled all my orchid photos from the show, processed with the black backgrounds, into a short movie for our orchid club.
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

