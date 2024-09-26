Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2087
Orchid #4
For continuity and to remove the messy backgrounds at the Sacramento Orchid Show, I replaced the photos background with black. I pulled all my orchid photos from the show, processed with the black backgrounds, into a short movie for our orchid club.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2472
photos
164
followers
65
following
571% complete
View this month »
2080
2081
2082
2083
2084
2085
2086
2087
Photo Details
Views
13
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close