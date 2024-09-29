Sign up
Previous
Photo 2090
Last of my Orchid shots for this month
It’s also the last of my iColorama play for a little while. Next month I have to practice with my new camera.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
4
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2090
Rob Z
ace
This is a beauty to round out the month..
September 29th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
What a beauty!
September 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 29th, 2024
Sue Schaar
Beautiful
September 29th, 2024
