Photo 2092
Red Leaf Lettuce
Tuesdays are Farmers’ Market days. This is a macro of the red leaf lettuce we bought. They are grown hydroponically on walls. I would love to see it, but they have to keep it sterile and free of pests, so they don’t do tours.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
1st October 2024 9:29am
