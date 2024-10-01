Previous
Red Leaf Lettuce by shutterbug49
Red Leaf Lettuce

Tuesdays are Farmers’ Market days. This is a macro of the red leaf lettuce we bought. They are grown hydroponically on walls. I would love to see it, but they have to keep it sterile and free of pests, so they don’t do tours.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

@shutterbug49
