This is Lou

He is the head of our community photo club. We recently had a still life workshop. He asked me to take his portrait. 4 were posed by him and the center was just me catching him unprepared. It is my favorite, actually. Today is our Community Open House, the biggest event of the year. It is like a fair with music, games, barbecue, root beer floats and other treats. All of our special interest groups will be there to try to encourage members to join their group. I will be there representing Community Connections, our committee that maintains our website. Together with the photo club we will be taking portraits and posting them on member’s profiles, if they choose.