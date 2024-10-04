Previous
This is Lou by shutterbug49
Photo 2095

This is Lou

He is the head of our community photo club. We recently had a still life workshop. He asked me to take his portrait. 4 were posed by him and the center was just me catching him unprepared. It is my favorite, actually. Today is our Community Open House, the biggest event of the year. It is like a fair with music, games, barbecue, root beer floats and other treats. All of our special interest groups will be there to try to encourage members to join their group. I will be there representing Community Connections, our committee that maintains our website. Together with the photo club we will be taking portraits and posting them on member’s profiles, if they choose.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
573% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Great set of pics
October 4th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great collage !
October 4th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
A super collage of portraits
October 4th, 2024  
haskar ace
Lovely collage.
October 4th, 2024  
Pat
Lovely collage. I like the centre one too.
October 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise