Photo 2096
Our Community Goats
Our community hires goats every autumn to “mow” the dry open space grasses. We had our neighborhood walk this morning and walked out to see them.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
October 5th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely composition
October 5th, 2024
