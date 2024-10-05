Previous
Our Community Goats by shutterbug49
Our Community Goats

Our community hires goats every autumn to “mow” the dry open space grasses. We had our neighborhood walk this morning and walked out to see them.
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
October 5th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely composition
October 5th, 2024  
