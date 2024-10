Non-sparking mowers

This image shows why our community uses goats. Mowers and weedwhackers can create sparks when they hit rocks. In this image you can see how close the open space areas can get to houses, how dry the grass is, and how uneven the ground. These “workhorses” can handle all of that. There is actually an electrified fence around the area so humans can’t interact with them and they stay where they are needed. The fences have never been known to spark a fire.