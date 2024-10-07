Previous
Last Night’s Veg by shutterbug49
Last Night’s Veg

Mushrooms, red sweet peppers, broccoli, cauliflower and eggplant were last night’s veg. It was eaten with brown rice and quinoa pilaf and tofu steaks. I think we got most of our colors.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Very yummy and healthy - a lovely array of colours !
October 7th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Lovely….all except the tofu. Allergic to soya sadly. But love the lovely looking veg 👍
October 7th, 2024  
