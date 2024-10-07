Sign up
Photo 2098
Last Night’s Veg
Mushrooms, red sweet peppers, broccoli, cauliflower and eggplant were last night’s veg. It was eaten with brown rice and quinoa pilaf and tofu steaks. I think we got most of our colors.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Very yummy and healthy - a lovely array of colours !
October 7th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Lovely….all except the tofu. Allergic to soya sadly. But love the lovely looking veg 👍
October 7th, 2024
