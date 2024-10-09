Previous
Part of a Bouquet by shutterbug49
Part of a Bouquet

Jay had to go to the farmers’ market alone yesterday, because I had to stay home to meet the arborist. He brought a bouquet home. I took photos all around it, but this was my favorite.
9th October 2024

ace
@shutterbug49
Susan Wakely ace
They are so pretty.
October 9th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty - a true Autumn Aster - We call them Michaelmas Daisies !!!!!! fav
October 9th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot with a beautiful color combination.
October 9th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
A favourite of mine since childhood ❤️
October 9th, 2024  
