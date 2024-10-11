Previous
Decorative grass making seeds by shutterbug49
Decorative grass making seeds

I love these grasses I pass everyday. They blow with the slightest breeze and it makes them sparkle at this time of year when they form the seed heads.
Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Krista Marson ace
I like how this feels
October 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I can imagine them catching the light nicely.
October 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
October 11th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
They must move like the ocean. You've caught them beautifully here.
October 11th, 2024  
