Previous
Photo 2104
Celosia
Since I did a month of flowers last month, I thought I would not do any this month, but I could not resist this celosia blossom.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
3
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2489
photos
162
followers
65
following
576% complete
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
2102
2103
2104
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
13th October 2024 11:28am
Privacy
Public
Carole Sandford
ace
Such a beautiful shot! Fabulous colour!
October 13th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a gorgeous colour.
October 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 13th, 2024
