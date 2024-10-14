Previous
My hat collection by shutterbug49
Photo 2105

My hat collection

I like to wear a hat when I go walking. Here is my collection of hats that let me match to my mood or to what I’m wearing.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
576% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Ooo very nice, it’s great to have choice everyday … my favourite is the daisy one.
October 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
A lovely collection you have. I cannot wear caps as I look so ridiculous, I have a few hats now though. The only reason I wear them, is the sun turns my grey hair yellow!
October 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great selection. I am drawn to the one with the brim.
October 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise