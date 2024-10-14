Sign up
Previous
Photo 2105
My hat collection
I like to wear a hat when I go walking. Here is my collection of hats that let me match to my mood or to what I’m wearing.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
3
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
13th October 2024 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Ooo very nice, it’s great to have choice everyday … my favourite is the daisy one.
October 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
A lovely collection you have. I cannot wear caps as I look so ridiculous, I have a few hats now though. The only reason I wear them, is the sun turns my grey hair yellow!
October 14th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great selection. I am drawn to the one with the brim.
October 14th, 2024
