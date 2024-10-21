Previous
The Play included Food and Wine
The Play included Food and Wine

The skits were funny, especially the telemarketer skit. The snacks and wine were delicious to enjoy while talking to friends after the skits were complete. The bongo player accompanied the recorded music of Pink Panther.
Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Beryl Lloyd ace
Looks as if you have had a wonderful time !
October 21st, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
That sounds like a wonderful time!
October 21st, 2024  
haskar ace
Looks like a nice evening.
October 21st, 2024  
