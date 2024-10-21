Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2112
The Play included Food and Wine
The skits were funny, especially the telemarketer skit. The snacks and wine were delicious to enjoy while talking to friends after the skits were complete. The bongo player accompanied the recorded music of Pink Panther.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2497
photos
162
followers
62
following
578% complete
View this month »
2105
2106
2107
2108
2109
2110
2111
2112
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Looks as if you have had a wonderful time !
October 21st, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
That sounds like a wonderful time!
October 21st, 2024
haskar
ace
Looks like a nice evening.
October 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close