Previous
Photo 2120
Last Night’s Sky
This is what I could see from the backyard last night. The weather is really changing this week. Today, is the first day we have had heat on in about 6 or 7 months.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
2
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2505
photos
162
followers
63
following
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
Diana
ace
Awesome capture and colour
October 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful pov and such gorgeous warm colours
October 29th, 2024
