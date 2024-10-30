Sign up
Photo 2121
First Cyclament of the year
We usually get these blooming for Christmas. They are way early this year.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2506
photos
162
followers
63
following
581% complete
Corinne C
ace
A gorgeous flower
October 30th, 2024
Barb
ace
Absolutely gorgeous flower!
October 30th, 2024
