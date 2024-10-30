Previous
First Cyclament of the year by shutterbug49
Photo 2121

First Cyclament of the year

We usually get these blooming for Christmas. They are way early this year.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Corinne C ace
A gorgeous flower
October 30th, 2024  
Barb ace
Absolutely gorgeous flower!
October 30th, 2024  
