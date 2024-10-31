Previous
Happy Halloween by shutterbug49
Happy Halloween

I took this a couple of years ago on a photo club night time photo walk.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Joan Robillard
What fun.
October 31st, 2024  
Beverley
Nice decorations…lovely colours
October 31st, 2024  
