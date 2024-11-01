Previous
Finally some autumn color by shutterbug49
Photo 2123

Finally some autumn color

After a week of cooler temps, especially at night, we are getting some autumn color. Hopefully the Chinese pistache will start getting some red.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
581% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful fall image
November 1st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very lovely color
November 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise