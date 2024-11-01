Sign up
Previous
Photo 2123
Finally some autumn color
After a week of cooler temps, especially at night, we are getting some autumn color. Hopefully the Chinese pistache will start getting some red.
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
2
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2508
photos
162
followers
63
following
581% complete
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
31st October 2024 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful fall image
November 1st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very lovely color
November 1st, 2024
