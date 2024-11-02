Previous
Sleeping Bee? by shutterbug49
Sleeping Bee?

Our temperatures have really fallen from a couple of weeks ago. I was looking at the flowers in the backyard and noticed this completely lifeless bee. I think the cold just made it hibernate or something. An hour later it was gone.
ace
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking close up capture.
November 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Super capture, details
November 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely capture.
November 2nd, 2024  
haskar ace
Lovely close up.
November 2nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 2nd, 2024  
