Photo 2124
Sleeping Bee?
Our temperatures have really fallen from a couple of weeks ago. I was looking at the flowers in the backyard and noticed this completely lifeless bee. I think the cold just made it hibernate or something. An hour later it was gone.
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking close up capture.
November 2nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Super capture, details
November 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely capture.
November 2nd, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely close up.
November 2nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 2nd, 2024
