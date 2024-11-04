Previous
One Week Only #1 by shutterbug49
One Week Only #1

I am taking up the One Week Only Challenge. These are our long blooming dianthus. Today’s theme is Rule of Odds. Thanks @summerfield for hosting this mini-challenge each year.
Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Rob Z ace
A great shot for the daily prompt
November 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 4th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous flowers beautiful…
November 4th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely pink carnations
November 4th, 2024  
