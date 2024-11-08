Previous
One Week Only #5 by shutterbug49
One Week Only #5

The theme today is black on black or lowkey. Black on black would totally reflect my mood this week. But I think it is better for my mental health to have a photo with vibrant red within the dark background.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Exquisite! huge fav!
November 8th, 2024  
