Previous
Preparing to Make a Treat by shutterbug49
Photo 2137

Preparing to Make a Treat

We are invited to a friend’s for dinner. We said we bring dessert. So we are setting up to make almond flour brownies.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
585% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
making me hungry! :-)
November 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A good choice.
November 15th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Sounds like a great choice
November 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise