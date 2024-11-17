Previous
Real or Not Real? by shutterbug49
Real or Not Real?

Our Saturday neighborhood walking group saw this tree. It looked like a ginkgo to us, but the color seems off. What do you think? House painting is complete. It looks like a brand new home.
17th November 2024

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
such a green!
November 17th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Deffo a fake!
November 17th, 2024  
