Previous
Farmers’ Market Bouquet by shutterbug49
Photo 2141

Farmers’ Market Bouquet

My Tai Chi class is on Tuesday mornings, so I can’t get to the farmers’ market. Hubby goes and today he brought home a bouquet with the various fruits and veggies.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
586% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Ooo how lovely… and yummy heathy veg
November 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful,,such a lovely bouquet ov Seasonal flowers
November 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 19th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
A very creative combination!
November 19th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Pretty bouquet!
November 20th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Wonderful selection. I especially like the addition of the fall leaves.
November 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact