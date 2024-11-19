Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2141
Farmers’ Market Bouquet
My Tai Chi class is on Tuesday mornings, so I can’t get to the farmers’ market. Hubby goes and today he brought home a bouquet with the various fruits and veggies.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2528
photos
161
followers
62
following
586% complete
View this month »
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
Latest from all albums
2135
2136
2137
351
2138
2139
2140
2141
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
19th November 2024 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Ooo how lovely… and yummy heathy veg
November 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful,,such a lovely bouquet ov Seasonal flowers
November 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 19th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
A very creative combination!
November 19th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Pretty bouquet!
November 20th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Wonderful selection. I especially like the addition of the fall leaves.
November 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close