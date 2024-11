I usually show images of our big, showy dahlia, but this MUCH smaller delicate dahlia is also pretty. Both are still blooming. We have two other dahlias that aren’t blooming anymore this year.On Darkroom, we are playing with DIY filters. I used a bubble wrap filter to take a photo of our big, showy dahlia. https://365project.org/thedarkroom/365/2024-11-20