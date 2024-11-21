Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2143
Playing with b&w
Since we are in the middle of an atmospheric river, I decided to turn a colored photo that I liked into a b&w.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2530
photos
161
followers
62
following
587% complete
View this month »
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
2142
2143
Latest from all albums
2137
351
2138
2139
2140
2141
2142
2143
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
20th November 2024 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Terrific capture!
November 21st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderfully done…in deep thought
November 21st, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great subject for this conversion
November 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close