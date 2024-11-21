Previous
Playing with b&w by shutterbug49
Photo 2143

Playing with b&w

Since we are in the middle of an atmospheric river, I decided to turn a colored photo that I liked into a b&w.
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
587% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Terrific capture!
November 21st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderfully done…in deep thought
November 21st, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great subject for this conversion
November 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact