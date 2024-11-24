Previous
Sun has come out by shutterbug49
Sun has come out

When I saw the sun emerge about 30 minutes before sunset, I dashed out to get some photos. After a week of rain it is good to see the sun.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Diana ace
How gorgeous this is, I love everything about this shot! The curvy wet road, wonderful sky and of course that vibrant red tree.
November 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Divine!
November 24th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Wonderful colour and composition
November 24th, 2024  
