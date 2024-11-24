Sign up
Previous
Photo 2146
Sun has come out
When I saw the sun emerge about 30 minutes before sunset, I dashed out to get some photos. After a week of rain it is good to see the sun.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
4
6
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
23rd November 2024 4:51pm
Diana
ace
How gorgeous this is, I love everything about this shot! The curvy wet road, wonderful sky and of course that vibrant red tree.
November 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 24th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Divine!
November 24th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Wonderful colour and composition
November 24th, 2024
