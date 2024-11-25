Previous
Sunset over our Community Center by shutterbug49
Sunset over our Community Center

The sunsets are usually in the opposite direction, but the clouds were east, so I think they are reflecting the sun setting light.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Corinne C ace
Fantastic atmosphere
November 26th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Wow sure looks amazing, love the colour!
November 26th, 2024  
