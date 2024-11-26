Sign up
Previous
Photo 2148
Sunset Tree
This was the actual unfiltered color my camera captured. The only thing I changed was to darken the very bright white car, because it seemed to draw my eye away from the tree. I didn’t darken the house. Maybe I should have. What do you think?
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2535
photos
161
followers
62
following
588% complete
View this month »
2141
2142
2143
2144
2145
2146
2147
2148
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
23rd November 2024 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Stunning sunset red tree! I like it just the way it is… it’s beautiful
November 26th, 2024
