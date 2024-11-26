Previous
Sunset Tree by shutterbug49
Photo 2148

Sunset Tree

This was the actual unfiltered color my camera captured. The only thing I changed was to darken the very bright white car, because it seemed to draw my eye away from the tree. I didn’t darken the house. Maybe I should have. What do you think?
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
588% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Stunning sunset red tree! I like it just the way it is… it’s beautiful
November 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact