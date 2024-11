Happy Thanksgiving

Today in the U.S. we give thanks for all we have. It is a day many of us try to spend with friends and family and we often have a special meal together. It is traditional to have turkey with mashed potatoes, dressing/stuffing, vegetables and pies for dessert. Of course there are many variations on that. So I hope all the 365ers have a special day today and I am always thankful for 365 and my friends here.