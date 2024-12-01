Previous
Yellow Tree by shutterbug49
Yellow Tree

This is another from our Thanksgiving Day walk. Many of the trees in this park stay green all year. Most of the others are turning brown, but there was this bright spot of yellow that really stood out.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Pretty- the color is mostly gone here with one or two trees holding out, but not as pretty as this one.
December 2nd, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Love how the tree with the yellow leaves really stands out!
December 2nd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Lively
December 2nd, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Very pretty!
December 2nd, 2024  
