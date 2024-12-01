Sign up
Previous
Photo 2153
Yellow Tree
This is another from our Thanksgiving Day walk. Many of the trees in this park stay green all year. Most of the others are turning brown, but there was this bright spot of yellow that really stood out.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
4
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
28th November 2024 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Pretty- the color is mostly gone here with one or two trees holding out, but not as pretty as this one.
December 2nd, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Love how the tree with the yellow leaves really stands out!
December 2nd, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Lively
December 2nd, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Very pretty!
December 2nd, 2024
